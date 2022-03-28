Lyons man reportedly locks legs around light pole to avoid arrest, hangs feet outside squad car

A 27-year-old man is facing three charges including bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments from an incident that occurred March 14.

A 911 call received by the Walworth County Police Department reportedly came from the residence of Demoria T. Woodard, who lives in Lyons off Hospital Road. The words “help me” were heard on the phone before the call was abruptly hung up.

Upon making contact with Woodard, officers asked him about the incident in which he became uncooperative. At that time, the defendant shouted and walked away from the officers towards his residence.

One deputy grabbed the man’s right wrist while the other grabbed his left arm while he began to pull away. After subduing the man and getting him to the ground, he continued to shout and locked his legs around a light pole in an attempt to avoid being moved.

Eventually, he was put in the squad car where he then hung his feet outside the vehicle to prevent the door from being closed.

The officers were able to make contact with the caller who claimed that the defendant had been drinking and a verbal altercation ensued because of his drinking.

Due to a previous crime, the defendant signed a bond agreement back in September 2021 that stated he could consume alcohol, which the bond agreement remained intact on March 14.