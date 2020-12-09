Lyons woman charged with child abuse after allegedly locking kids in closet, striking them

LYONS — A Lyons woman is being charged with physical abuse of a child after reportedly striking two children and locking them in a closet.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to Highway 36 for a report of child abuse on Nov. 26. Dispatch informed officers that the caller had the children in her car where she was told to take the victims to Lyons Town Hall to meet with officers.

The children told officers that Michelle Lyons, 41, had hit a child on the head and dragged them by their hair. Lyons then locked both children in a closet while one of the kids called a friend for help. Lyons reportedly tried to take the phone away from the child causing one of the children to hit their head against the wall multiple times.

Lyons told the children that she had called the police on them and that the police were going to put the children in juvenile detention.

Both children were taken to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for medical clearance. The children had multiple bruises and abrasions as well as swelling on the forehead for being slammed against a wall.

Lyons is being charged with physical abuse of a child – intentionally causing bodily harm.