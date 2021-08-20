Man arrested after high speed chase in Walworth County

LYONS — An intoxicated driver reportedly led police on a high speed chase after he crashed into another vehicle and then fled the scene.

Kurt Walther, 68, of Prophetstown, Ill., faces charges for failure to obey a traffic officer; fleeing/eluding a traffic officer; speeding on a freeway; hit and run — attended vehicle; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense; and two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the police pursuit:

Police received a report of a hit and run crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 50 and Black Road at approximately 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

The caller reported that the offending vehicle failed to stop at the crash scene and entered into Kenosha County. The caller reportedly followed the offending vehicle and reported to police that the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and had entered back into Walworth County.

Officers located the the vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 12, approaching the County Highway NN interchange. Police used their patrol radar and reported that the vehicle was traveling at 97 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed limit zone.