Man arrested at Lake Geneva Kwik Trip; had meth and marijuana in backpack

LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.

Jonathen Heath, 40, of the 2330 block of State Road 120, is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, repeater; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, repeater; and misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a Kwik Trip for a report of a man who was sweating profusely and appeared to be unwell on Oct. 14. Officers made contact with the man who was identified as Heath.

Officers report that Heath had two active warrants out for his arrest. Heath was taken into custody and searched.

Located in Heath’s left pocket, police reportedly found a glass smoking device. In another pocket, officers found a metal tin containing a white powdery substance. Police searched Heath’s backpack and found more glass smoking devices, rolling papers, a scale, marijuana and multiple small plastic baggies.