Man arrested for selling 'Birthday Cake Kush' and 'Thin Mint Cookie Hybrid'

WHITEWATER – A Whitewater man was arrested for selling marijuana cartridges.
According to the criminal complaint:
Zachary Zaborowski, 22, of the 930 block of W. Charles Street, is charged with manufacturing/delivering marijuana after being caught with “Birthday Cake Kush”, “Thin Mint Cookie Hybrid” and “Pie Hoe Indica” cartridges.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.
Cheryl A Christensen
Cheryl A Christensen, 2600 block of West Crescent Street, Racine, negligently subject an individual at risk to abuse (cause death), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Marcus D Montgomery
Marcus D Montgomery, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tony A Panure
Tony A Panure, 8400 block of Chara Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Eric Pletz
Eric Pletz, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Julia M Rasmussen
Julia M Rasmussen, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cavetta L Spencer
Cavetta L Spencer, Hazel Crest, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony hail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lazhaun D West
Lazhaun D West, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments)
Today's mugshots: Nov. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
