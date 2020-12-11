 Skip to main content
Man arrested for selling 'Birthday Cake Kush' and 'Thin Mint Cookie Hybrid'
WHITEWATER – A Whitewater man was arrested for selling marijuana cartridges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Zachary Zaborowski, 22, of the 930 block of W. Charles Street, is charged with manufacturing/delivering marijuana after being caught with “Birthday Cake Kush”, “Thin Mint Cookie Hybrid” and “Pie Hoe Indica” cartridges.

