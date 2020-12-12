Man arrested for sixth OWI after high speed chase and crash in Walworth

WALWORTH — A man was arrested with his sixth OWI after he crashed in the town of Walworth following a high speed chase that started in Delavan.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers observed a driver, who was later identified as Willie Bland, 39, of the 920 block of Central Avenue, Beloit, driving recklessly in Delavan on S. Main Street and E. Washington Street at around 3 p.m. Nov. 25, and failing to stop at multiple stop signs.
Officers attempted to pull Bland over, but he continued driving.
According to police, officers chased Bland’s vehicle for about 6.56 miles, reaching speeds of 80 mph. The chase ended after Bland’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of North Walworth Road and Lake Road.
Beer was found inside Bland’s car. Bland did not pass the sobriety test and refused to submit a PBT.
Bland has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – sixth offense, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked – second offense, violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.
