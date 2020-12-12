Man arrested for sixth OWI after high speed chase and crash in Walworth

WALWORTH — A man was arrested with his sixth OWI after he crashed in the town of Walworth following a high speed chase that started in Delavan.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers observed a driver, who was later identified as Willie Bland, 39, of the 920 block of Central Avenue, Beloit, driving recklessly in Delavan on S. Main Street and E. Washington Street at around 3 p.m. Nov. 25, and failing to stop at multiple stop signs.

Officers attempted to pull Bland over, but he continued driving.

According to police, officers chased Bland’s vehicle for about 6.56 miles, reaching speeds of 80 mph. The chase ended after Bland’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of North Walworth Road and Lake Road.

Beer was found inside Bland’s car. Bland did not pass the sobriety test and refused to submit a PBT.

Bland has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – sixth offense, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked – second offense, violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device and misdemeanor bail jumping.