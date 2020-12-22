Man arrested for threatening to rape, kill Whitewater woman he knew

WHITEWATER — A man was arrested after he violated a no contact order and threatened to rape and kill a Whitewater woman if she contacted police.

Jacob Hespe, 34, of the 510 block of S. Franklin Street, is being charged with felony bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments – violation of not contact provision in Walworth County case; felony bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments – violation of shall not commit any crime provision in Walworth Co9unty case; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers received a call from a woman who wanted police to remove Hespe from her residence on Dec. 6. The woman told police that Hespe had been staying at her residents for about a week after the residence he was previously staying at burned down.

The woman reports that Hespe threatened to slit her throat and rape her if she called the police. The woman also reports that Hespe threatened to slit his wrists in front of her if she called the police.