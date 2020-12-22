Man arrested for threatening to rape, kill Whitewater woman he knew

WHITEWATER — A man was arrested after he violated a no contact order and threatened to rape and kill a Whitewater woman if she contacted police.
Jacob Hespe, 34, of the 510 block of S. Franklin Street, is being charged with felony bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments – violation of not contact provision in Walworth County case; felony bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments – violation of shall not commit any crime provision in Walworth Co9unty case; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers received a call from a woman who wanted police to remove Hespe from her residence on Dec. 6. The woman told police that Hespe had been staying at her residents for about a week after the residence he was previously staying at burned down.
The woman reports that Hespe threatened to slit her throat and rape her if she called the police. The woman also reports that Hespe threatened to slit his wrists in front of her if she called the police.
The woman claims that she told Hespe to leave her residence multiple times through Facebook Messenger. The woman told officers that Hespe was staying in the basement or the garage at her residence. Officers found Hespe in the basement of the residents and arrested him for violating his no contact order.
Habitual truancy
Nov. 30
12:41 p.m.: The Police School Liaison Officer at Badger Middle School issued a 13-year-old male student a citation for habitual truancy.
1 a.m. fight on Main Street
Dec. 5
1:51 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W Main Street for a fight. 21-year-old Carlos A. Alfaro Pedraza, of Genoa City, was issued a citation for simple battery. 28-year-old Brandon C. Burzawa, of Antioch, Illinois, was also issued a citation for simple battery.
Failure to notify police of hit and run
Dec. 5
5:23 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Hwy 50 at Hwy 12 for an accident, hit and run. Through further investigation, 49-year-old David A. Comein, of Spring Grove, Illinois, was issued citations for unsafe lane deviation, failure of operator to notify police of accident and hit and run.
OWI
Dec. 6
2:38 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at Geneva Street. The driver, 26-year-old Steven Matthew Forrest, of Genoa City, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was later released.
Retail theft
Nov. 25
8:20 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a theft complaint. 19 year old, Bryce K. Casper, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.