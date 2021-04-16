 Skip to main content
Man arrested for trespassing, jumped out of window when police were called in Lake Geneva
Man arrested for trespassing, jumped out of window when police were called in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — A Bloomfield man was arrested for trespassing after he was found sleeping at a local Lake Geneva residence where he wasn't supposed to be. 

David Harris, 26, of the N2020 block of County Road H, is charged with felony bail jumping, repeater and two counts of criminal trespass. 

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a man who was sleeping under a couch in the 1300 block of Main St. The man was identified as Harris and was given a trespassing citation on March 6. 

It's unclear from the criminal complaint how or if he knew the residents who lived there. 

About a week later, police were called to the same residence for a report that Harris was lying under a bed in the back bedroom. Before police arrived, Harris had reportedly jumped out of the bedroom window.

Police were then dispatched to a local McDonald's for a report of Harris trespassing on McDonald's property on April 4. Harris was arrested and taken into custody. 

