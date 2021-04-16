Man arrested for trespassing, jumped out of window when police were called in Lake Geneva

Officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a man who was sleeping under a couch in the 1300 block of Main St. The man was identified as Harris and was given a trespassing citation on March 6.
It's unclear from the criminal complaint how or if he knew the residents who lived there.
About a week later, police were called to the same residence for a report that Harris was lying under a bed in the back bedroom. Before police arrived, Harris had reportedly jumped out of the bedroom window.
Police were then dispatched to a local McDonald's for a report of Harris trespassing on McDonald's property on April 4. Harris was arrested and taken into custody.
In photos and video: A walk along the shore path from Lake Geneva to Stone Manor
Watch now: The shore path from Lake Geneva to Stone Manor
The sparkling lake
Entering the shore path
The arch way
Site of Oak Lodge
Watch now: Geneva Lake sparkles along the lakefront