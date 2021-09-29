Man charged after urinating on McDonald's lobby floor in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.

James Charles, 36, of the 1900 block of Center Avenue, Janesville, is being charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a McDonalds for a report of a man who reportedly urinated on the lobby floor on Sept. 23. Police later identified the man as Charles.

Officers spoke with two witnesses who stated that they watched Charles intentionally pee on the floor. The witnesses claimed that Charles was talking to himself and seemed "out of it." Witnesses also said that Charles did not seem to understand when he was asked to leave the McDonald's.

Charles was previously convicted of burglary, a felony offense, and is on bond. His bond states that he shall not commit any more crimes.