Man charged for driving golf cart drunk in Fontana, causing great bodily harm to passenger

James Mackenzie Hagen, 24, of Hinsdale, Illinois, has been charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle-great bodily harm and great bodily harm by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration stemming from an incident on June 19 in the Village of Fontana.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yacht Club Ln and S. Lakeshore Dr. in the Village of Fontana, for a woman who fell out of a golf cart, hit her head and was bleeding from her head and mouth.

Officers met with the defendant (Hagen) who admitted to driving the golf cart when he swerved and the woman fell out. The defendant said he was driving fast, but immediately stopped the golf cart to check on her.

When he went to check if she okay, the defendant said he felt a large cut on the back of her head. The defendant also stated that it appeared she was having a seizure. It was later confirmed that the woman, a passenger in the golf cart, suffered a closed skull fracture and a concussion from falling out of the golf cart.

Hagen said “we drank a lot” before getting a boat ride back to the Abbey Springs Yacht Club prior to getting behind the wheel of the golf cart.

The officer reported that Hagen had an odor of intoxicants to him along with glassy and bloodshot eyes. The sobriety tests were given and the officer noticed several clues. Hagen was then given a breathalyzer, where he blew a 0.178 and was subsequently arrested.