Man charged for homicide in Oct. 9 car crash, victim died in ensuing fire

A 33-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection with the Oct. 9 car crash near Lauderdale Lake that ended in a fatal vehicle fire.
Timothy Creiglow of Seattle, Washington, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Oct. 18. The crash occurred on Highway 12 east of Jackson Road in the town of LaGrange.
The complaint describes the Oct. 9 incident, during which a Walworth County Deputy was dispatched to locate a reckless driver on Highway 12 in the town of Lafayette.
The caller reported that the Jeep vehicle had left the roadway, struck a sign and continued driving, according to the complaint. The vehicle reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times.
The vehicle ultimately crashed in the town of LaGrange.
According to the complaint, a second deputy from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene and observed that a blue Jeep driven by Creiglow had crossed the highway's center line and struck an oncoming vehicle — a green BMW.
When the deputy originally responding to the call arrived at the scene, she observed extensive damage to the front of the BMW and an odor of gasoline, the complaint states. The deputy reportedly saw an unresponsive adult male lying from the passenger seat across the center console and into the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.
The deputy reportedly attempted to remove the male from the BMW as a fire burned near the front passenger tire of the vehicle, but was ultimately unsuccessful as the car became engulfed in flames.
The man driving the BMW died as a result of the crash and the ensuing fire, the deputy reports.
According to the complaint, the deputy then moved onto Creiglow in the driver's seat of the Jeep vehicle, who was being assisted by a nurse who had stopped at the scene. Creiglow was reportedly in and out of consciousness until EMS arrived.
The deputy reports that Creiglow had a significant head laceration and emitted an odor of intoxicants. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Blood samples were taken from Creiglow later that night, according to the complaint. The samples were reportedly packaged for transport to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.
If convicted, Creiglow faces possible fines up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.
An adjourned initial appearance has been scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 16 at the Walworth County Judicial Center.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, authorities had not released the name of the victim.