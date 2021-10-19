Man charged for homicide in Oct. 9 car crash, victim died in ensuing fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy reportedly attempted to remove the male from the BMW as a fire burned near the front passenger tire of the vehicle, but was ultimately unsuccessful as the car became engulfed in flames.

The man driving the BMW died as a result of the crash and the ensuing fire, the deputy reports.

According to the complaint, the deputy then moved onto Creiglow in the driver's seat of the Jeep vehicle, who was being assisted by a nurse who had stopped at the scene. Creiglow was reportedly in and out of consciousness until EMS arrived.

The deputy reports that Creiglow had a significant head laceration and emitted an odor of intoxicants. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Blood samples were taken from Creiglow later that night, according to the complaint. The samples were reportedly packaged for transport to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.

If convicted, Creiglow faces possible fines up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

An adjourned initial appearance has been scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 16 at the Walworth County Judicial Center.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, authorities had not released the name of the victim.

