Man charged with leaving girlfriend's body in U-Haul unit was charged in Walworth County kidnapping in December

The 33-year-old father who reportedly kidnapped his daughter from Walworth County last December and was later arrested, has since been charged with killing his girlfriend and putting her body in a U-Haul storage unit.

The homicide reportedly happened about a month before the 10-year-old child was abducted from her mom’s house in the Town of Walworth, just southwest of Geneva Lake. An Amber Alert was issued and the girl ultimately was returned home safely.

Jonathan J. Van Duyn, 33, faces charges in Illinois for murder with intent to kill and concealing a homicide death in connection to the death of 33-year-old Michelle Arnold-Boesinger of Harvard, Illinois.

In addition he also faces Wisconsin charges for interfering with child custody for taking his daughter.

According to his criminal complaint filed Aug. 6, Van Duyn reportedly killed his girlfriend on November 15 and hid her body in a U-Haul storage unit in Roscoe, Illinois. That was about a month before he abducted his daughter and reportedly confessed to her that he had killed his girlfriend, telling his daughter that he killed Arnold-Boesinger “for them and hid her somewhere safe,” according to the criminal complaint.

Finding the body