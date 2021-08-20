Man charged with leaving girlfriend's body in U-Haul unit was charged in Walworth County kidnapping in December

The 33-year-old father who reportedly kidnapped his daughter from Walworth County last December and was later arrested, has since been charged with killing his girlfriend and putting her body in a U-Haul storage unit.
The homicide reportedly happened about a month before the 10-year-old child was abducted from her mom’s house in the Town of Walworth, just southwest of Geneva Lake. An Amber Alert was issued and the girl ultimately was returned home safely.
Jonathan J. Van Duyn, 33, faces charges in Illinois for murder with intent to kill and concealing a homicide death in connection to the death of 33-year-old Michelle Arnold-Boesinger of Harvard, Illinois.
In addition he also faces Wisconsin charges for interfering with child custody for taking his daughter.
According to his criminal complaint filed Aug. 6, Van Duyn reportedly killed his girlfriend on November 15 and hid her body in a U-Haul storage unit in Roscoe, Illinois. That was about a month before he abducted his daughter and reportedly confessed to her that he had killed his girlfriend, telling his daughter that he killed Arnold-Boesinger “for them and hid her somewhere safe,” according to the criminal complaint.
Finding the body
Arnold-Boesinger was first reported missing in November of 2020, according to the recently filed criminal complaint. But her body wasn’t found in the storage unit until March 1, 2021 and ultimately Van Duyn wasn’t charged in connection to the homicide until DNA evidence came back in August.
When police found her body inside a black Jeep Renagade registered to Van Duyn inside the storage unit, the body was reportedly partially mummified. There was also order eliminator in the vehicle that appeared to be placed there to try to cover up the inevitable decomposition of the body.
An autopsy showed the woman had reportedly died from homicide by asphyxiation, accidental from the ingestion of drugs or a combination of the two meaning she may have been rendered unconscious from drugs and then asphyxiated. She was also found nude from the waist down.
The evidence
Tollway and cellular phone records showed that Arnold-Boesinger and Van Duyn traveled to the Roscoe/Rockford, Illinois area on a daily basis from October to mid-November 2020.
Cell phone records show that on Nov. 15 Arnold-Boesinger and Van Duyn were in the area of the U-Haul storage unit in Roscoe, Illinois. In addition, Arnold-Boesinger’s debit card was used to purchase odor eliminating products along with heavy-duty garbage bags and Gorilla tape, which were found in Van Duyn’s Jeep.
On Nov. 15 – the last day anyone saw Arnold-Boesinger alive – Van Duyn texted a friend and told him that Arnold-Boesinger had overdosed and went to a hospital. But a search of hospitals revealed that she had never been treated.
Over the course of the next several weeks, Van Duyn used Arnold-Boesinger’s debit card multiple times, filler her prescriptions and pawned her engagement ring. Van Duyn also reportedly texted contacts in Arnold-Boesinger’s phone asking for money.
The Walworth abduction
About a month after Arnold-Boesinger was last seen alive was when Van Duyn reportedly abducted his daughter.
Van Duyn was taken into custody in Dec. 15, after an Amber Alert was issued for his daughter who lives with her mom in the Town of Walworth.
The girl’s mom told the Lake Geneva Regional News in December that Van Duyn had been estranged from her daughter for about a year. He had a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.
Then, right before taking the daughter, he reportedly talked to his mom and told her that he bought a camper and was going on an “epic adventure.” The next thing they knew, the daughter was missing.
Following a tip from the individual who had sold Van Duyn the camper he had recently bought, police were able to locate the camper at a campsite Van Duyn had reserved in Hartsville, in southern Indiana.
Once in custody, Van Duyn reportedly admitted he destroyed both his and his daughter’s phones so they could not be tracked by authorities.
When Van Duyn was ultimately arrested in December after taking his daughter, FBI agents found “memories” written on the trailer’s wall, several of which referred to Nov. 15, 2020, specifically with statements saying that is when Van Duyn was finally set free. Officers also uncovered a journal that detailed Van Duyn’s growing frustration with Arnold-Boesinger. He said that his daughter was the only one who could understand what he did and why he did it. His daughter reportedly told police that she wasn’t allowed to be with her dad and his girlfriend because her dad abused his girlfriend.
He was taken into custody in Indiana and then ultimately extricated to Wisconsin for the case involving his daughter.
He currently remains in Walworth County Jail.
In addition to the homicide charges and custody charge involving his daughter, Van Duyn reportedly also faced aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) for a July 17, 2019 case involving Arnold-Boesinger.