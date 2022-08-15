Man charged with stealing from Delavan Fleet Farm while wearing an ankle monitor and more of this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Aug. 9-Aug. 15. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Man charged with OWI-7th after reportedly almost hitting motorcycle

Nicholas J. Weinkauf, 44, of 548 Abbey Lane, Burlington, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-seventh offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-seventh offense and operating a motor vehicle while revoked-first offense. The defendant was pulled over after crossing over the centerline and weaving within the lane in the Village of East Troy on Saturday, Aug. 6. The driver hit a curb and almost struck a motorcycle. He had bloodshot/glassy eyes, smelled of intoxicants, slurred speech, and was unable to keep his balance. A Mikes Hard Lemonade was found inside the vehicle during the search.

Woman charged after overdose

Dominique L. Hollins, 40, of 5560 Hwy 50, Delavan, has been charged with manufacture/deliver heroin, repeater, second or subsequent offense, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second or subsequent offense, repeater and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. On July 18, officers responded to the Town of Lafayette where a woman was believed to be overdosing. It was believed that she got the heroin from the defendant. After Hollins’ was surveilled by an electronic monitoring system and his vehicle was searched where marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found, admitted to providing the heroin. On November 27, 2019, he was previously convicted of delivery of cocaine.

Woman charged for hotel disturbance

April K. Garcia, 42, of 1536 David Ln., Waukesha, has been charged with battery by prisoners, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Delavan Police responded to the Comfort Inn and Suites for a woman who called the front desk several times, screamed into the phone, and claimed she had weapons. She proceeded to kick the door of her hotel room before walking out screaming into the hallway. Garcia pulled away and ran from officers originally, but was eventually subdued and brought to the Walworth County Jail. Later that same day on July 26, the defendant/inmate injured three correctional officers. She attempted to kick the officers and scratched them.

Man reportedly wouldn't stop screaming profanities

Jake E. Pagoaga, 33, of 770 Main St., Genoa City, has been charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a residence in Genoa City for man who was screaming from his deck for 45 minutes. Upon arrival, the officer could hear yelling and loud music. The defendant continued to yell profanities and refused to listen to officers.

Man reportedly stole while wearing ankle monitor

Jason M. Sutherland, 39, of 4306 S Warlance Ln, Janesville, has been charged with four counts of felony retail theft, repeater. On June 13, an officer arrived at Fleet Farm in Delavan for a string of retail thefts that occurred in May. A Janesville Probation and Parole Agent had said Sutherland had been committing thefts from stores in several communities contacted a loss prevention employee. The ankle monitoring system showed the defendant at Fleet Farm on May 13, May 18, May 20 and May 25. Surveillance video showed that showed the defendant entering Fleet Farm, selecting items and leaving without paying for them. On May 18, he left the store with a Generac Generator valued at $829.99. On May 20, the items he stole were valued at a total of $2,993.97, $4,172.73 on May 25 and $1,884.84 on May 31.

Lake Geneva drug possession charges

Maurice L. Robinson, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense stemming from possessing oxycodone in Lake Geneva on Aug. 5. When he was pulled over in Lake Geneva, an odor of marijuana could be smelled from the car. Robinson, who was sitting in the backseat, was searched. A half of blue pill labeled “M30” was found to be in his possession at the time of the search.