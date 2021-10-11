Man faces homicide charges for Saturday fatality near Lauderdale Lake

An Elkhorn man is facing several charges related to a fatal automobile accident that occurred Oct. 9.
Timothy M. Creiglow, 33, of rural Elkhorn is facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating left of center and operating while intoxicated first offense as a result of an accident that occurred about 11:32 p.m., Oct. 9 near the corner of Highway 12 and County Highway H in Lagrange, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
The charges have been referred to the Walworth County district attorney.
Police said about 11:22 p.m., Oct. 9, the Walworth County Sheriff's 911 Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 12 south of County Highway A who nearly struck another vehicle before crashing into a sign and entering back onto the highway and continuing to travel north on Highway 12.
Police said the caller continued to follow the driver and provided information regarding the suspect driver failing to safely maintain traveling in the correct lane.
The caller then reported about 11:32 p.m. that the suspect driver struck an eastbound vehicle near the intersection of Highway 12 and County Highway H in Lagrange, according to police.
Police said sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene and noticed a vehicle partially in the eastbound lane. The deputies noticed an unconscious male in the vehicle but were unable to free him because of the damage done to the vehicle and a fire that started in the engine compartment, according to police.
Police said the man died as a result of the accident, but his identity is pending identification and family notification from the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was located in a ditch on the north side of Highway 12, and the driver was identified as Creiglow.
Police said Creiglow suffered significant injuries as a result of the accident and was flown from the scene to an area hospital.
Other charges may be referred to the district attorney as sheriff's office continues to investigate both accidents, according to police.
The Walworth County Circuit Court has set Creiglow's bond at $150,000, according to police.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Lagrange Fire Department, Whitewater Fire Department, Walworth County medical examiner, Flight for Life and Mercy Hospital MD1.