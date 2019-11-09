Man faces life in prison in Wheatland shooting death

Several people from the same group had attempted to rob Riley the night before, but had been unable to get into his home.

According to testimony at trial, Wilson, Harris and Hudson went to Riley’s door the night of his death, with Sanchez staying behind outside. Wilson and Harris kicked in the front door, and almost immediately gunfire broke out.

Riley and Lofton were shot, as were Hudson and Wilson. Riley died at the scene. Lofton was shot several times but survived. Hudson and Wilson fled with Harris and Sanchez, who left their injured friends at a gas station.

District Attorney Michael Graveley argued that Wilson knew Riley had been robbed before and knew that, because of the failed robbery of the night before, he would be on guard.

He argued that the would-be robbers knew Riley had a gun, and that they armed themselves with three weapons.

He said testimony showed Wilson entered the house first. A friend of Riley’s who was in the house and who was not injured testified that he saw the first man come through the door, acting out what that person did when they came in.

“He’s crouching in a shooting stance, prepared to shoot that weapon,” Graveley said. In doing so, Graveley said, “You are responsible for what comes next.”