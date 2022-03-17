Man faces narcotics drug charge after found passed out in vehicle

A 27-year-old man is facing a narcotics drug charge after Delavan police reportedly found him passed out behind the wheel of his car Feb. 3 at an automobile dealership.

Aaron J. Bytnar, of Elkhorn, was discovered unconscious by a fire department member and a Walworth County Deputy in the parking lot of Kunes Ford Dealership in Delavan.

Once the defendant regained consciousness, he reportedly admitted to taking a Percocet via needles that he uses to “shoot up” the drug.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found “numerous” hypodermic needles and saw marks on the defendant’s arms. He also admitted to crushing up Percocet and injecting it the night before he was found in the dealership parking lot.

Another complaint was filed after Byntar reportedly overdosed on Dec. 22, 2021.

Police found him at his Elkhorn residence, blue in the face, with fresh injection sites on his right hand.

Upon searching the defendant’s car, a detective found a partial blue pill which proved to be Percocet and two spoons with burnt residue and several hypodermic needles. Bytnar faces a narcotics drug charge and a drug paraphernalia charge for the incident.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.