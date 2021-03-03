Man falls off Lake Geneva roof, drug dealer charged

LAKE GENEVA — An alleged drug dealer is being charged after reportedly selling heroin to a man who overdosed and fell of a roof.

David Ritchay, 34, of the 410 block of N. Wright Street, Delavan, is being charged with manufacture/deliver heroin, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to a Lake Geneva residence for a report of a man who had fallen off of the roof of a garage and was unresponsive on Oct. 23, 2019.

Police made contact with the caller who said that the man that had fallen off the roof was his friend named. The caller told police that the victim had reportedly spoken to another man in a van earlier that day. The caller identified the van driver as Ritchay who reportedly has an extensive drug history.

The man who fell off the roof reportedly admitted to police that he got "Seroquel" from Ritchay to help him sleep. Police conducted a search of the victim's phone and reportedly found a conversation between him and Ritchay outlining a drug deal.