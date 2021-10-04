Man killed in hit-and-run by Elkhorn Gateway campus Sunday night

ELKHORN — A 70-year-old Lake Geneva area man was killed Sunday night after a hit-and-run crash on Highway H near the Elkhorn Gateway Technical College campus.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 10:31 p.m., officers from the Elkhorn Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of County Highway H for a man who was in the ditch and not breathing, according to a news release from the Elkhorn Police Department issued Monday, Oct. 4.

Officers, along with members from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhorn Area Fire Department, and Lake Geneva Fire Department, arrived and attempted life saving measures.

Officers learned that Francisco Garcia, a 70-year-old from rural Lake Geneva, was walking on County Highway H when he was struck by a pickup truck that failed to stop after hitting him. He died at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.

The pickup truck is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight lens and surrounding area. The pickup truck was further described as possibly being slightly lifted with chrome rims and in good condition.