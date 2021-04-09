Man reportedly leaves child alone at hotel, arrested for distributing drugs

LAKE GENEVA — A man reportedly left his 8-year-old son in a hotel room and was subsequently arrested in Downtown Lake Geneva for reportedly distributing drugs.

Ireland Jones, 41, of Kenosha, is being charged with deliver designer drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, second and subsequent offense; possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, second and subsequent offense; possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places; obstructing an officer; resisting an officer; and neglecting a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was approached by a woman who reported that a man had walked up to her and handed her two ecstasy pills at Thumbs Up Bar on March 7. The woman told police that she gave the pills to the bouncer who threw them away.

Officers entered the bar and found a man that matched the woman's description. The man was identified by police as Jones and was asked to step outside to talk with the officers.

