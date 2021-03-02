Man reportedly pulled knife on Whitewater Super 8 front desk worker

WHITEWATER — A man reportedly pulled a knife on a front desk worker at a Super 8 Motel, used a racial slur and threatened to kill police.

John Cate, 48, of the 1690 block of Turtle Mound Lane, is being charged with threat to a law enforcement officer (repeater) and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon (repeater).

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a Super 8 Motel for a report of a man who had pointed a knife at a front desk worker on Feb. 19.

Officers made contact with the front desk worker who said that Cate reportedly yelled and walked out of the front lobby and then returned to the front desk to complain that his keycard was not working. The front desk worker said that Cate was reportedly holding a knife and staring at him.

Police handcuffed Cate and found two folding knives with a 3.5 inch blade. Cate was taken to the police department where he reportedly said "Yes, I did, I did what you said. My pass key wouldn't work, then I went down there and there was a f****** n***** down there. I did show my knife, I just laid it down on the table...I opened it and laid it down."

Cate reportedly threatened police multiple times during his arrest.