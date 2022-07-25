 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Man reportedly stole vehicle at Alpine Valley and then crashed it, leading to his arrest

An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole a car at Alpine Valley and then crashed it. 

On July 10, the night of the at-capacity Rage Against the Machine reunion concert, a deputy was dispatched to a crash that occurred in the parking lot at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 County Hwy. D in the Town of LaFayette, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. 

The deputy observed that a grey Honda Civic had struck another vehicle, with Edgar Martinez, 42, of South Elgin, Ill. occupying the driver's seat.

As the deputy was talking with Martinez, a couple walked up and indicated that the Civic was their vehicle. The owner told the deputy that he had lost his keys near the music venue and had been searching for them for the past hour.

Questioned by the deputy, the owner of the Civic said he did not know Martinez. The man reported that no permission had been given to Martinez to operate the vehicle.

People are also reading…

Martinez was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. If convicted, Martinez could face a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years and six months, or both.

Lake Geneva Burger King drive-thru broken into, cases of Whopper patties stolen

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lightfoot details Soldier Field dome plan