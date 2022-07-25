Man reportedly stole vehicle at Alpine Valley and then crashed it, leading to his arrest

An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole a car at Alpine Valley and then crashed it.
On July 10, the night of the at-capacity Rage Against the Machine reunion concert, a deputy was dispatched to a crash that occurred in the parking lot at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 County Hwy. D in the Town of LaFayette, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court.
The deputy observed that a grey Honda Civic had struck another vehicle, with Edgar Martinez, 42, of South Elgin, Ill.
occupying the driver's seat.
As the deputy was talking with Martinez, a couple walked up and indicated that the Civic was their vehicle. The owner told the deputy that he had lost his keys near the music venue and had been searching for them for the past hour.
Questioned by the deputy, the owner of the Civic said he did not know Martinez. The man reported that no permission had been given to Martinez to operate the vehicle.
Martinez was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. If convicted, Martinez could face a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years and six months, or both.
Photo gallery: Farm Aid rocks on despite rainy weather
Farm Aid - 1
Madison concert goers Jaye Capel, Joli Russell and Terri Schulenberg find their seats and their rain ponchos Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert event in East Troy at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 2
At a Farm Aid concert event Sept. 21 that was part music-part message, Martina Patterson of Milwaukee invites concert goers to participate in stitching together a tapestry of clothing donated by people from rural and urban communities.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 3
Organizers Willie Nelson, left, and John Mellencamp enjoy a light moment Sept. 21 while addressing the media before their performances at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 4
Tanya Tucker belts out a tune Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 5
Concert goers, Adam Bashaw and Kayla Trudeau of Rhinelander, find their seats early Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy for a Farm Aid mega-concert that was troubled by rain, but still left fans happy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 6
Rocker Dave Matthews makes a point during a news conference Sept. 21 before taking the stage later to perform at Farm Aid in East Troy at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 7
Yola entertains the crowd Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert for farmer relief at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 8
Huddling under a tarp during a rainy Farm Aid concert Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy are St. Louis fans Jerry Block, Dave Block and Anne Marie Block.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 9
Joe Stefenoni and Karie Blasingame, National Grain representatives, set up a booth at Farm Aid to educate people about food waste.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 10
Rockers John Mellencamp, left, and Neil Young, meet the press Sept. 21 before the music gets rolling at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 12
Ponchos and other makeshift rain gear were in high demand Sept. 21 when heavy rain made for soggy conditions at Alpine Valley Music Theatre during the all-day Farm Aid benefit concert.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 13
Erica Pitner of Burlington pauses Sept. 21 to try her hand at an interactive tapestry exhibit during the Farm Aid musical festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 14
Yola belts out a tune Sept. 21 during her stage performance at Farm Aid, which took place in Wisconsin for only the second time, during an all-day festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 15
Organizer Willie Nelson, shown during a pre-show press event, canceled part of his summer tour because of health issues, but returned to the stage Sept. 21 for Farm Aid, an event he has supported since it started in 1985.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 16
Tanya Tucker is all smiles as she takes the stage Sept. 21 and greets fans at a sold-out Farm Aid mega-concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 17
Vinnie and Susan Lehotsky remained upbeat and positive Sept. 21 despite rainy conditions that made for a soggy Farm Air benefit concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy. The husband-and-wife team volunteered their time to help recycle materials during the festival.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 18
The Farm Aid crowd cheers on John Mellencamp as he performs one of his many hits on stage during the Sept. 21 event at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 19
Farm Aid concert goers sing along to a John Mellencamp tune Sept. 21 during the musical artist's performance at the Sept. 21 benefit event at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 20
John Mellencamp addresses the crowd and introduces the next performer, Neil Young, shortly after his own performance Sept. 21 at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 21
Rocker Neil Young starts out on the piano and harmonica Sept. 21 as he hits the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy as one of the headliners at Farm Aid.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 22
Neil Young jams on his guitar as he belts out a song Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 23
The Farm Aid crowd enjoys Neil Young's performance near the end of an all-day festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 24
An audience member dances along to a Neil Young tune during the Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 25
Cloudy skies hang over Alpine Valley Music Theatre during the Farm Aid concert Sept. 21 that brought a sold-out crowd to the Walworth County venue despite rainy weather.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Farm Aid - 26
Rocker Dave Matthews works his guitar Sept. 21 during his set at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Farm Aid - 27
Headliner John Mellencamp enjoys his moment on stage Sept. 21 during Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Farm Aid - 28
Despite health issues that prompted him to take a break from touring this summer, country legend Willie Nelson adds his voice Sept. 21 to the Farm Aid lineup at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
