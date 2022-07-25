Man reportedly stole vehicle at Alpine Valley and then crashed it, leading to his arrest

An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole a car at Alpine Valley and then crashed it.

On July 10, the night of the at-capacity Rage Against the Machine reunion concert, a deputy was dispatched to a crash that occurred in the parking lot at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 County Hwy. D in the Town of LaFayette, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court.

The deputy observed that a grey Honda Civic had struck another vehicle, with Edgar Martinez, 42, of South Elgin, Ill. occupying the driver's seat.

As the deputy was talking with Martinez, a couple walked up and indicated that the Civic was their vehicle. The owner told the deputy that he had lost his keys near the music venue and had been searching for them for the past hour.

Questioned by the deputy, the owner of the Civic said he did not know Martinez. The man reported that no permission had been given to Martinez to operate the vehicle.

Martinez was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. If convicted, Martinez could face a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years and six months, or both.