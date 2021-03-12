Man sends police on car chase on Highway 12 and 67, faces charges

ELKHORN — An Elkhorn man in a reportedly stolen vehicle sent police on a car chase after he resisted to comply with officers.

Rufino Rodriguez, 45, of the W6860 block of Washington Avenue, is being charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police performed a traffic stop of a reportedly stolen vehicle on highway 12 and 67 on March 3.

Officers identified the driver as Rodriguez and asked him to turn off the car and step out of the vehicle. Rodriguez reportedly responded, "Why do I need to get out? It's my car. I don't need to get out." Rodriguez then reportedly put the car in drive and sped off.

Officers chased Rodriguez's vehicle, reaching speeds up to 108 mph. Rodriguez eventually came to a stop after he got stuck behind other vehicles. Officers removed Rodriguez from the car and detained him.