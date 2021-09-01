Man threatens to kill officers after being arrested in Downtown Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — A man has been charged after he reportedly resisted arrest and threatened to kill officers after being kicked out of a Downtown Lake Geneva bar.
Lukas Cobian, 26, of the W1100 block of Poplar Drive, Genoa City, is being charged with threat to a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer; and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Champs Bar and Grill for a report of a disorderly man who had been kicked out of the bar by bouncers on July 31.
The man, identified as Cobian, began to walk back towards the bouncer when officers announced their presence and began to escort Cobian away from the bouncer by the arm. Cobian reportedly turned around and put his hands on the officer escorting him.
Police forced him to the ground but Cobian reportedly began to fight the officer. Cobian was instructed to stop resisting and turn onto his stomach, but refused to comply and continued to fight police. Bystanders reportedly stepped in to help subdue Cobian and he was eventually taken into custody.
Officers asked Cobian to sit in the back of the squad car but he reportedly refused. Police began to force him into the car as he reportedly continued to ignore commands. An officer had to go to the other side of the squad car and pull Cobian's upper body into the car while other officers pushed his legs inside.
Cobian was taken to the police department's booking room where he reportedly began to threaten officers by saying he was going to kill them.