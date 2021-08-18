Marijuana found growing in East Troy home by school

EAST TROY — A woman has been charged after police reportedly discovered 705 grams of marijuana growing in her home.

Jamie Nelson, 43, of the 2060 block of Emery Court, is being charged with manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking. The home is about 1,000 feet from Prairie View Elementary.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police performed a search warrant at Nelson's residence on July 22.

Officers were reportedly greeted at the door by Nelson who willingly admitted that the growing of marijuana in her home was her idea.

Police searched the home and found multiple items that indicated an indoor cultivation operation was happening inside the home. Among the items found were: Three tent-like structures, electric-powered growing lights, fertilizer, a multi-tiered drying rack system that was being used to dry marijuana, numerous stalks of marijuana plants, several glass mason jars of dried marihuana buds, glass pipes, marijuana growing literature and planting pots containing soil.

Officers report that in total, there was approximately 705 grams of marijuana.