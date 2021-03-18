Media reports: Missing man’s dogs found dead, man still missing after hike

MILTON — Authorities are continuing to search for 66-year-old Kevin Doyle who went missing after going for a hike in Milton by Storrs Lake.

The Janesville Gazette reported that his two dogs were found dead in the water, according to Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson. Responders on Thursday afternoon were working on searching the water.

Police reported Doyle missing on Wednesday, March 17.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at Storrs Lake outside Milton, according to an emergency alert from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office issued on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. Doyle reportedly went for a walk at Storrs Lake with his yellow labs, Ollie and Frank, at approximately 9:30 a.m. and had not returned home.

He has medical issues and a prosthetic leg, according to the alert.

Deputies located his vehicle in the parking lot at Storrs Lake and tried to reach him on his cell phone, but it went immediately to his voicemail.

Emergency personnel searched the area utilizing drones and K9s in the area.