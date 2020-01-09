Mother charged with leaving children in filthy home

ELKHORN — A mother is facing felony child neglect charges after police reported finding her three children living amid piles of dog feces, trash and rotting food.

Cassondra J. Taylor-Connelly, 37, of the town of Lyons, was charged with neglect in connection with her children, ages 13, 7 and 4.

Taylor-Connelly faces three felony counts of neglecting a child, punishable by a combined maximum of 10 years and six months in prison if she is found guilty.

She also was charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A criminal complaint issued Jan. 6 by the Walworth County district attorney alleges that the family's house on Cranberry Court was filled with dried dog feces, soiled clothing, rotting food, open alcohol bottles, used condoms, and "trash nearly everywhere."

According to the complaint, one pile of dog feces inside the house was covered with glitter, indicating that perhaps one of the children had been playing with it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The odor of trash and feces was so strong, officers had trouble breathing, the complaint states.