Mother charged with leaving children in filthy home

ELKHORN — A mother is facing felony child neglect charges after police reported finding her three children living amid piles of dog feces, trash and rotting food.
Cassondra J. Taylor-Connelly, 37, of the town of Lyons, was charged with neglect in connection with her children, ages 13, 7 and 4.
Taylor-Connelly faces three felony counts of neglecting a child, punishable by a combined maximum of 10 years and six months in prison if she is found guilty.
She also was charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A criminal complaint issued Jan. 6 by the Walworth County district attorney alleges that the family's house on Cranberry Court was filled with dried dog feces, soiled clothing, rotting food, open alcohol bottles, used condoms, and "trash nearly everywhere."
According to the complaint, one pile of dog feces inside the house was covered with glitter, indicating that perhaps one of the children had been playing with it.
The odor of trash and feces was so strong, officers had trouble breathing, the complaint states.
The district attorney indicated that social service workers took the children into custody, while Taylor-Connelly was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail.
Police went to the house on Cranberry Court while investigating an unrelated matter. In addition to filthy conditions, police reported finding a malnourished dog, no clean clothing, unsafe bunk beds, and a bag of suspected marijuana.
Taylor-Connelly was charged with felony possession of THC-second offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to another three years and seven months in prison if she is convicted.
Court records show that Taylor-Connelly remains in the county jail with a scheduled Jan. 17 preliminary hearing.