Mount Pleasant woman charged with child abuse at Timber Ridge Water Park

LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to the Timber Ridge Lodge on March 10 after receiving a report of a mother who had struck a child.

Upon arriving on the scene, the officer spoke with Jarlsberg’s child.

The child reported that Jarlsberg was intoxicated and that she had struck her when attempting to prevent Jarlsberg from grabbing another beer from their hotel unit’s refrigerator.

The child reported Jarlsberg had pulled her hair, pushed her and struck her.

The child’s injuries consisted of bruises and scratches, which were photographed by responding officers.

When officers went to Jarlsberg's hotel room to talk to her, they found she had exited through the back patio door, according to the complaint.

Officers later located her near a vehicle in the resort parking lot. She reportedly was having trouble balancing and slurring her speech.