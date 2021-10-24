Multiple fights reported at Lake Geneva’s Badger High School in police blotter

Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.

Many of the fights occurred in the morning around 7:30-7:40 a.m.

Jim Gottinger, the Lake Geneva school superintendent, said, “We are not taking them lightly.”

When fights happen they work with police and citations are issued. There is a full-time police officer in the school that is payed for half by the district and half by the police department.

Gottinger said following the fights, a number of students have been suspended. At least one student was also expelled this year, although Gottinger was not able to provide details.

In the morning can be a time where there are issues because of social media interactions the night before, Gottinger said. They have increased supervision in the hallways in the morning, he said.

According to the police blotter issued weekly by the Lake Geneva Police Department: