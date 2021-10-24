Multiple fights reported at Lake Geneva’s Badger High School in police blotter

Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
Many of the fights occurred in the morning around 7:30-7:40 a.m.
Jim Gottinger, the Lake Geneva school superintendent, said, “We are not taking them lightly.”
When fights happen they work with police and citations are issued. There is a full-time police officer in the school that is payed for half by the district and half by the police department.
Gottinger said following the fights, a number of students have been suspended. At least one student was also expelled this year, although Gottinger was not able to provide details.
In the morning can be a time where there are issues because of social media interactions the night before, Gottinger said. They have increased supervision in the hallways in the morning, he said.
According to the police blotter issued weekly by the Lake Geneva Police Department:
- On Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:40 a.m. the school resource officer was informed that a fight had occurred and issued a 16-year-old male student from Lake Geneva a citation for disorderly conduct.
- On Friday, Sept. 17 another fight was reported at 7:40 a.m. A 15-year-old male from Sharon and a 17-year-old male from Lake Geneva were both issued disorderly conduct citations.
- That same morning on Sept. 17, a 17-year-old male student from Pell Lake was also issued a citation for disorderly conduct. It’s unclear if there were two fights or if the Sept. 17 citations were related.
- On Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:40 a.m. another fight was reported between two students. Two 16-year-old males, one from Genoa City and another from Burlington, were issued disorderly conduct citations.
- That same morning, Oct. 1, a fight was reported involving a 14-year-old male from Lake Geneva and 15-year-old male from Genoa City. Both were issued disorderly conduct citations.
- That afternoon, Oct. 1, at 11:45 a.m. a 15-year-old from Genoa City was issued a citation for battery and a 14-year-old from Pell Lake was issued a citation for criminal damage. Details were not immediately available about what led to those citations.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 5, another fight was reported at 7:30 a.m. between two students. A 16-year-old male from Burlington and 16-year-old from Lake Geneva were issued citations for disorderly conduct, involving a fight.
- On Monday, Oct. 11 at 7:40 a.m., a 15-year-old male student from Genoa City was issued a citation for battery. Additional information was not immediately available.