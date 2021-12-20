Mushrooms, ecstasy found during routine East Troy traffic stop, charges filed

A 31-year-old convicted felon has been charged charged after a loaded gun and drugs were found in a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Bryan B. Lindsey, of Fitchburg, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 controlled substances, bail jumping and carrying a concealed knife. According to the criminal complaint:

An officer with East Troy Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Dec. 13 for a routine traffic stop at around 10:37 p.m. for traveling between 47-50 mph in a 35 mph zone in the village of East Troy.

While in contact with the vehicle, the officer noticed marijuana in the vehicle and at the point the occupants were removed to be searched.

The passenger, Lindsey, admitted to the officer that he was on probation for possession of a firearm by a felon. The officer then searched Lindsay and found a pocketknife as well as $639 in cash.

Upon searching the vehicle, pills believed to be ecstasy were found in the sunglass compartment above the center console. A baggie with marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms was found underneath the backside of the front passenger seat. 92 tablets of suspected MDMA, commonly called ecstasy, were found in a plastic container on the passenger side floorboard and a silver Rossi / InterArms revolver was also found with five rounds of .38 ammunition loaded inside.

Lindsey admitted to the officers that the ecstasy and revolver were his. Lindsey was convicted of a felon in possession of a firearm back on Aug. 20, 2020, a Class G felony offense and that remains in the record.

