New charges for man who overdoses in Delavan after out on bond for drug charges

DELAVAN — An Elkhorn area man faces new charges after he reportedly overdosed while on bond for a different felony drug charge.

Zakary Fibish, 30, of the N6400 block of Highway 12,6, Elkhorn, is being charged with felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a City of Delavan residence for a report of a possible overdose on May 20, 2021. The male subject, later identified as Fibish, was reportedly unconscious and not breathing.

Officers reportedly performed CPR on Fibish and EMS personnel gave Fibish several doses of Narcan before transporting him to Mercy Hospital.

Fibish had been previously charged with felony offenses including possession with intent to deliver heroin. Fibish was let out on bond on May 7, 2021, just 13 days before the overdose.