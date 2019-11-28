New criminal complaints in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Trevor Barnes, 17, Des Moines, Iowa, has been charged with burglary, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property at a residence in the town of La Grange. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $55,000 in fines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Emanuel Llanos, 17, Elkhorn, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Adrieene Y. Nolan, 23, Janesville, has been charged with identity theft and obstructing an officer after an incident in the town of Sugar Creek. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Tori M. Rhone, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Anthony P. Tardio, 40, Rockford, Illinois, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to four years and one month in prison and $11,500 in fines.