New criminal complaints in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Hector C. Aranda, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.

Aidan James Egan-Smith, 27, Lake Geneva, has been charged with identity theft and misdemeanor theft from a residence in Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

David Fortoso, 18, Wonder Lake, Illinois, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC in Genoa City. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Saul Hernandez, 21, Janesville, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years and one month in prison and $50,500 in fines.

Douglas D. Kelley, 23, Whitewater, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of schedule IV narcotics. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.