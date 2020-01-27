New criminal complaints in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Daniel F. Lemus, 26, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly committing a crime in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Nathalia N. Neveaux, 36, East Troy, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting police and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.

Krystal Ann Rucks, 29, Whitewater, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Michelle M. Smith, 36, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood-fourth offense, and obstructing police. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years and nine months in prison and $30,000 in fines.

Jeffrey A. Terrell, 41, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly using illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.