New criminal complaints issued in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Matthew Alexander Andjulis, 25, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Derek C. Badger, 28, Wisconsin Rapids, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Torrance Gooden-Wose, 19, Beloit, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Aldo Grano Jr., 36, Whitewater, has been charged with driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and misdemeanor theft. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Brian B. Grashel, 29, Elkhorn, has been charged with child sexual assault and another sex crime involving a 13-year-old at a residence in Fontana. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
Jacqueline C. Gudino, 30, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly having contact with a person in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Melissa S. Hall, 36, East Troy, has been charged with burglary and identity theft at a residence in the town of Troy. If convicted, she faces up to 18 years and six months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
Cherie E. Keevil, 32, Genoa City, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct at a residence in Bloomfield. If convicted, she faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Justin E. Klein, 36, Burlington, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography involving images allegedly found on his cellphone. If convicted, he faces up to 125 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.
Alexander M. Klok, 21, Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of delivery of THC and two counts of delivery of psilocin or psilocybin, following an undercover police investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 27 years in prison and $70,000 in fines.
Nicholas M. Kosinski, 41, East Troy, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude police, operating while under the influence-second offense, and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-second offense. If convicted, he faces up to four years and six months in prison and $12,200 in fines.
Patrick W. McCarthy, 47, Milwaukee, has been charged with theft from a business in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jordan M. Olson, 26, Janesville, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in the town of Richmond. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Caleb M. Overhaug, 25, Whitewater, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting police and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Steven E. Vogel, 36, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years and four months in prison and $36,500 in fines.
Priest Gregory G. Williams, 46, Janesville, has been charged with four counts of identity theft involving another person’s debit card in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.
Ta Ron M. Williams, 23, Kenosha, has been charged with two counts of uttering a forgery for allegedly using fake money at a business in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.