New criminal complaints issued in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Matthew Alexander Andjulis, 25, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Derek C. Badger, 28, Wisconsin Rapids, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Torrance Gooden-Wose, 19, Beloit, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Aldo Grano Jr., 36, Whitewater, has been charged with driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and misdemeanor theft. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Brian B. Grashel, 29, Elkhorn, has been charged with child sexual assault and another sex crime involving a 13-year-old at a residence in Fontana. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.