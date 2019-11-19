Newest criminal complaints issued in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Hector K. Espino, 23, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Melissa S. Hall, 36, East Troy, has been charged with burglary and misdemeanor theft. If convicted, she faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $35,000 in fines.

Ryan H. Hogan, 38, Fontana, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, following a traffic crash in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Justin L. Horner, 29, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping and resisting an officer. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Carissa L. King, 34, Beloit, has been charged with two counts of retail theft-intentionally take at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 39, Elkhorn, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison on each count.