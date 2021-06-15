Nude man in hotel hallway arrest at Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark

LYONS — A nude man in a Lake Geneva area hotel hallway was arrested and charged after reportedly being too intoxicated to take care of children.
Christopher Castiglione, 44, of Machesney Park, Ill., is being charged with two counts of neglecting a child under 6; lewd and lascivious behavior; and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to the Timber Ridge Resort, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, on Monday, April 19, for a report of two intoxicated subjects with small children in the hallway, one of the subjects being a nude man.
Officers spoke with witnesses and housekeeping staff who report that a nude, intoxicated man with a woman and two children, ages 1 and 4, were locked out of their hotel room. Witnesses also reported that the man was holding a fire extinguisher from the wall in the hallway. Housekeeping staff stated that the woman had reportedly offered them shots of Grey Goose Vodka for helping them.
Police decided to conduct a welfare check to make sure the two intoxicated adults were capable of caring for the two small children. Resort staff gave officers the room reservation name, which was reserved under Castiglione.
When officers knocked on their door, they were met with a woman who was reportedly not wearing any pants and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. The woman told police that the nude man, identified as Castiglione, was her boyfriend. Police asked to speak with Castiglione who was still nude from the waist down.
Castiglione told police that he had reportedly been locked out of his hotel room. When asked why he was naked, he stated "I don't have a good reason."
The couple was asked to take a voluntary breath sample. Castiglione refused but the woman's breath sample result was .231.
Police told the couple that they needed to contact a sober family member to come to the hotel to assume responsibility of the two children. The couple reportedly became very loud, argumentative and uncooperative, yelling profanities at each other and the officers.
Castiglione was arrested inside the hotel and taken to Walworth County Jail. He took a PBT which read .181.