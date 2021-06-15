Nude man in hotel hallway arrest at Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark

LYONS — A nude man in a Lake Geneva area hotel hallway was arrested and charged after reportedly being too intoxicated to take care of children.

Christopher Castiglione, 44, of Machesney Park, Ill., is being charged with two counts of neglecting a child under 6; lewd and lascivious behavior; and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the Timber Ridge Resort, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, on Monday, April 19, for a report of two intoxicated subjects with small children in the hallway, one of the subjects being a nude man.

Officers spoke with witnesses and housekeeping staff who report that a nude, intoxicated man with a woman and two children, ages 1 and 4, were locked out of their hotel room. Witnesses also reported that the man was holding a fire extinguisher from the wall in the hallway. Housekeeping staff stated that the woman had reportedly offered them shots of Grey Goose Vodka for helping them.

Police decided to conduct a welfare check to make sure the two intoxicated adults were capable of caring for the two small children. Resort staff gave officers the room reservation name, which was reserved under Castiglione.