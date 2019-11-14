You are the owner of this article.
Police blotter

Nov. 3

12:57 a.m.: Officers responding to the 300 block of Wells Street arrested Delmer Charles Trevorrow, 52, Hartford, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Nov. 2

5:53 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 Edwards Blvd. cited a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items-juvenile.

Nov. 1

12:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street cited Kelly M. Fino, 33, Lake Geneva, and Brandan L. Price, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Oct. 31

9:51 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School referred a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on a recommended charge of a false fire alarm.

7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of truancy.

Oct. 30

11:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to state Highway 50 cited David L. Vos, 66, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Oct. 29

10:25 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Oct. 28

11:25 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street arrested Melanie S. Schlaiss, 39, town of Bloomfield, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and under a probation and parole hold.

7:21 a.m.: Officers dispatched to a car crash near South Edwards Boulevard and Geneva Parkway cited Isaiah Aryeh Conley, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating after revocation–alcohol related and unsafe lane deviation.

