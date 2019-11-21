Police blotter

Nov. 10
7:34 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash in the 500 block of Broad Street cited Danette A. Vincenti-Desanto, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of inattentive driving and cited Thomas J. Priola, 50, South Elgin, Illinois, on suspicion of unlawful U/Y turn-mid-block.
Nov. 8
10:52 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 220 E. South St. cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Nov. 5
11:02 p.m.: An officer in the 1400 block of Wells Street cited a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of operating without a valid license, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:14 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Alyssa B. Miranda, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of trespassing to land-remain after notice.
10:18 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:46 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 4
11 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of minor in possession of or purchasing tobacco.
7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.