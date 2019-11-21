Police blotter

Nov. 10

7:34 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash in the 500 block of Broad Street cited Danette A. Vincenti-Desanto, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of inattentive driving and cited Thomas J. Priola, 50, South Elgin, Illinois, on suspicion of unlawful U/Y turn-mid-block.

Nov. 8

10:52 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 220 E. South St. cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

Nov. 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

11:02 p.m.: An officer in the 1400 block of Wells Street cited a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of operating without a valid license, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12:14 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Alyssa B. Miranda, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of trespassing to land-remain after notice.

10:18 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:46 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.