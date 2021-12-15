Police: Dec. 9 High speed chase in Genoa City ends in vehicle flipping, charges filed

A 20-year-old man faces charges after he reportedly attempted to flee and elude a police officer while operating a motor vehicle in the Village of Genoa City, resulting in the vehicle flipping over in a ditch several times.
Adam M. Tomczak, of Trever, has been charged with one felony of attempting to flee or elude an officer, one misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while license was revoked and one misdemeanor of violating a court order that restricted his operating privilege.
An ignition interlock device is a breathalyzer for the vehicle in which should have been installed in any vehicle driven by the defendant due to a previous alcohol related offense issued by a Wisconsin Court Order. According to the criminal complaint:
While working traffic, a Genoa City Police Officer was dispatched on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a vehicle first sped by going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone and slowed down to 59 mph in a 25 mph zone at Carter and Franklin Street.
Once the squad car’s lights and sirens were turned on, the man in the speeding motor vehicle began to flee. The vehicle reached speeds of over 90 mph on Highway B speeding through two stop signs. The man led them on a chase lasting for 3.9 miles, part of which went through Walworth County, concluded when the vehicle lost control on turns, flipping several times and landing in a ditch one-mile west of Lange Road.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the man fleeing was found to have a shoulder, collar bone and head injury. The man admitted to the arresting officer to not having a license.
20-plus photos of the old Lake Geneva Playboy Club, including Cher's visit
A look at the concept
Surrounded by Playboy Bunnies, Hugh Hefner, center, views a model of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club site.
File photo, Regional News
Fire in the hole
Hugh Hefner, center, presses a red button, setting off a dynamite charge to blow a hole in a hill once called Indian Knob. The charge was set off during a ceremony in August 1966 on the site of what would become the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, which opened in 1968.
File photo, Regional News
Under construction
The Lake Geneva Playboy Club was built on over 1,300 acres of converted farmland. It opened in May 1968.
File photo, Regional News
Cher at the Playboy Club
Cher at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in 1971.
Geneva Lake Museum photo
Cher and Chasity at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club
Cher along with young Chasity at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club. Chasity, whose parents are Sonny and Cher, later underwent a gender transition and is now Chaz Bono.
Geneva Lake Museum
Sonny, Cher and Chasity (later Chaz)
A rare photo from the Lake Geneva Playboy Club of Sonny and Cher and their young Chasity, now known as Chaz.
Geneva Lake Museum
Goofin' around
A trio of Playboy bunnies have some fun on construction equipment at the site of what would become the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
Grand opening
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, center, is joined by Bunnies using water in a ceremony marking the grand opening of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in May 1968.
File photo, Regional News
Early days
Playboy Bunnies gathered outside at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
A taste of glamour
Inside the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, which operated from May 1968 to December 1981.
File photo, Regional News
Jobs
At one time, an estimated 250 jobs were held at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
The Bunnies
Diana Peterson, far right, joins other Lake Geneva Playboy Club Bunnies and a customer at the club. A Bunny was a club waitress, and between 1960 and 1988, Playboy Club Bunnies were selected through auditions.
File photo, Regional News
Inspection
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, left, inspects a group of Bunnies after the bunny costume underwent a redesign for the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
Gregory Hines
Among celebrities who came to the Lake Geneva Playboy Club was Gregory Hines, the legendary actor/dancer/singer, considered to be the greatest tap dancer of all time. Hines, left, appears here with club maitre d' Jerry Pawlak, center.
File photo, Regional News
Ann-Margret
Perhaps best known for her roles in "Bye Bye Birdie," "Tommy" and "Grumpy Old Men," actress Ann-Margret also visited the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
The Smothers Brothers
Playboy Club maitre d' Jerry Pawlak, center, greets the musical-comedy duo The Smothers Brothers at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club. The Smothers Brothers were an American folk singing and comedy act that hosted a TV variety show in the late 1960s.
File photo, Regional News
1976
In 1976, up to 100 women were Bunnies at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
File photo, Regional News
Circus time
Lake Geneva Playboy Club Bunnies with a circus elephant.
File photo, Regional News
Playboy Club: Cake version
Christie Hefner, second from right, daughter of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, cuts a cake shaped like the Lake Geneva Playboy Club in the summer of 1980.
File photo, Regional News
Reunion
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, center, is surrounded by former Lake Geneva Playboy Club employees at a reunion event.
File photo, Regional News
50th anniversary
In 2018 — 50 years after the Playboy Club opened — a special anniversary took place, allowing people such as ex-Bunnies (left) Liz Cocroft and Pattie Geldermann the chance to look over old photos and share memories.
File photo, Regional News
Cocktails
Former Bunnies (left) April Brown and Tana Lambert, spend time together over cocktails at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club 50th anniversary party.
File photo, Regional News
Today
The former Lake Geneva Playboy is now the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Over 25 years ago, the Marcus Corporation purchased and renovated the property.
File photo, Regional News
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.