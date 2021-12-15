Police: Dec. 9 High speed chase in Genoa City ends in vehicle flipping, charges filed

A 20-year-old man faces charges after he reportedly attempted to flee and elude a police officer while operating a motor vehicle in the Village of Genoa City, resulting in the vehicle flipping over in a ditch several times.

Adam M. Tomczak, of Trever, has been charged with one felony of attempting to flee or elude an officer, one misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while license was revoked and one misdemeanor of violating a court order that restricted his operating privilege.

An ignition interlock device is a breathalyzer for the vehicle in which should have been installed in any vehicle driven by the defendant due to a previous alcohol related offense issued by a Wisconsin Court Order. According to the criminal complaint:

While working traffic, a Genoa City Police Officer was dispatched on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a vehicle first sped by going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone and slowed down to 59 mph in a 25 mph zone at Carter and Franklin Street.

Once the squad car’s lights and sirens were turned on, the man in the speeding motor vehicle began to flee. The vehicle reached speeds of over 90 mph on Highway B speeding through two stop signs. The man led them on a chase lasting for 3.9 miles, part of which went through Walworth County, concluded when the vehicle lost control on turns, flipping several times and landing in a ditch one-mile west of Lange Road.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the man fleeing was found to have a shoulder, collar bone and head injury. The man admitted to the arresting officer to not having a license.

