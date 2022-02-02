Police find meth and marijuana in car, Coach bag after Bloomfield traffic stop

BLOOMFIELD — Police reportedly found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop for expired plates.

Some of the drugs were found in the center console, glove box and a pink Coach purse.

Katrina Henne, 28, of the N1550 block of Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield, is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, as a party to a crime, second and subsequent offense, repeater; possession of THC, second and subsequent offense, as a party to a crime, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police performed a traffic stop of a vehicle with expired plates on Jan. 13. Officers made contact with the driver and the passenger who was identified as Henne.

Henne reportedly told police that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found the following inside:

Three Gem bags with trace amounts of a white powdery substance; a clear glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth with traces of a burnt, white substance; two small glass jars with trace amounts of white powder and a used "Whip It;" four marijuana vape cartridges; a glass jar with 1.0 grams of meth; a 9/32 socket packed with burnt steel-wool, suspected to be a homemade narcotic ingestion device; and two containers with a total of 1.7 grams of marijuana.

Henne has been previously convicted of possession of narcotics, a controlled substance related offense and felony bail jumping in 2018.