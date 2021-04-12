Police find mushrooms, pot during welfare check outside Chateau Royale Inn

LAKE GENEVA — Police reportedly found marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms after they were dispatched for a welfare check at an area motel.

Bryan Tidwell, 37, of the 1120 block of E. Wisconsin Street, Delavan, is being charged with possession of a controlled substance (second and subsequent offense, repeater) and possession of marijuana (second and subsequent offense, repeater).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched for a welfare check at Chateau Royale Inn, 135 W. Main St. When officers arrived, they reportedly witnessed a vehicle pull into the parking lot. Police ran the plates of the vehicle to see if it was related to the welfare check call and determined it was unrelated.

Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle who they later identified as Tidwell. Police said that they observed a marijuana cigarette on the center console of the car and proceeded to search the vehicle. Officers reportedly found a marijuana grinder, a THC vaporizer and a bag of psilocybin mushrooms.