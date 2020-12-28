Police ID man found deceased in Lake Geneva lagoon; cause under investigation

LAKE GENEVA – Police have identified the man who was found deceased in a lagoon off Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva as a 40-year-old man from Sharon, who had been reported missing earlier in the week. The cause remains under investigation.

Lake Geneva Police responded Sunday afternoon, Dec. 27, to a report of a body found in the lagoon off of the 100 block of Wrigley Drive. Police received the call around 12:37 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a body in approximately 4 feet of water. The body was recovered and turned over to the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lake Geneva Police on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, posted on Facebook that they were assisting the Village of Sharon Police Department in locating Vernon Pokora. The post stated that Pokora’s vehicle was left in the City of Lake Geneva since Dec. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also shared a post from his mother, Kim Mills-Gazda, which read: “My son has been listed as a Missing Person as of today. He lives in Sharon Wisconsin but his car was found in Lake Geneva Wisconsin. It had been abandoned and not moved for several days with the windows rolled down.”

The photo with the post shows Pokora fishing, but it's unclear if he was fishing when he went missing.