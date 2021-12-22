Police: Inmate bites offcier, faces three charges

A 22-year-old is facing charges after reportedly caused bodily harm to an officer inside the Walworth County Jail on Friday, Dec. 17.

Pedro L. Mendoza, of Harvard, Illinois, has been charged with battery by a prisoner, felony bail jumping and assault by a prisoner. According to the criminal complaint:

Walworth County police were dispatched to the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn after a report of an inmate biting a correctional officer. Upon arrival, they met with the officer who had bitten and learned due to Mendoza’s behavior, he had been placed in a restraint chair.

The officer learned into the restraint chair to adjust the chair near the inmate’s right arm. In doing so, Mendoza preceded to bite the officer’s left outer bicep causing pain and breaking of the skin.

The policeman advised that the defendant had a communicable disease and advised the bitten officer to go to the hospital and get checked out.

