Police: Man reportedly found operating a vehicle while intoxicated for 6th time

A 50-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence, which according to the criminal complaint, is his fifth or sixth offense.

Gary M. Langlois, of Delavan, was found under the influence of a alcohol which resulted in him being incapable of driving or operating a vehicle in a safe manner.

Officers from the Lake Geneva Police Department approached the defendant at around 2:23 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 in Lake Geneva, where he reportedly had an odor, had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech and was unable to keep his balance. The defendant later admitted to consuming five alcoholic drinks and operating a vehicle prior to his arrest.

Officers began noticing a car weaving in the lane and crossing the centerline, which resulted in the man being pulled over. The defendant originally refused sobriety tests and a portable breath test.

During his arrest, the defendant did provide a blood test.

The defendant’s driving record showed that he had previously been convicted five times for similar violations.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.