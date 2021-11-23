Police: Snapchat used to defraud Delavan woman, charges filed

A 20-year-old woman faces theft charges after she reportedly deceived and defrauded a Delavan woman on Snapchat.

Jalea N. Davis, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been charged with one felony charge of theft with false representation. According to her criminal complaint:

Walworth County police were dispatched on Dec. 16, 2020 for a possible fraud complaint at the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female subject, 19 and her father. The victim advised that she was contacted by an unknown subject on snapchat who said she needed to send $7,500 or they would steal all her parents’ money.

The victim advised the deputy that there were three transactions, in which one of the transaction receipts had the name of “Jalea Davis” of Indiana. The three transactions were made in Walmart and Walgreens stores in Delavan by way of Western Union.

During the investigation, police were able to determine that Davis had picked up the money because the individual picking up a Western Union money transfer has to use an ID to pick it up.

After confirming payments were made to Davis, the detective used Google Maps to determine the money pickups in relation to Davis’s residence. It was determined that Western Union location where one of the pickups was made by Davis for $1,700 was approximately 4.7 miles from Davis’s residence. The other two pickups at the Walmart location for $1,000 and $1,400 were made roughly 2.3 miles away from her residence. The final pickup at another Walmart location for $2,300 was determined to be made 5.3 miles away from Davis’s home address.

