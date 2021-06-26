 Skip to main content
Police: Whitewater man held woman at knife-point and raped her
Police: Whitewater man held woman at knife-point and raped her

A man has been charged with sexual assault after he reportedly held a woman at knife-point and raped her in Whitewater. 

Samuel S. Zimmermann, 51, of the 300 block of Newcomb Street, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, threats to injure and four counts of bail jumping. At the time of the reported incident Zimmermann was out on bond after being charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Jefferson County.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, June 20 at approximately 10 p.m. an officer responded to South Prairie Street for a report of a women in her 40s who had just been raped and said the man was trying to kill her.

When police arrived the woman was extremely agitated and hysterically crying. The woman said when she returned to her residence she saw Zimmermann walking towards her. He reportedly asked if he could sit in her car due to it raining outside and that he had to talk to her about something. It is unclear how the two knew each other. 

When they got in the car Zimmermann reportedly pulled out a knife with a 7 to 9 inch blade and then reportedly sexually assaulted the woman inside the vehicle and then took her outside the vehicle and raped her. He reportedly threatened to kill her if she screamed and that he would come back and kill her if she ran.

When police responded to the area they saw the woman running away. They were able to pull over Zimmermann, who had driven away, and, due to him having a knife, they arrested him at gunpoint.

Zimmermann is set to have an initial appearance in Walworth County Circuit Court on Monday, June 28 at 1:15 p.m. He is due back in court next for the Jefferson County case on July 9.

