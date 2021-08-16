Registered sex offender in Bloomfield charged again with exposing himself multiple times to child

BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
Adam J. Vicory, 32, of W1253 Pell Lake Road, Bloomfield, is charged with exposing genitals, repeater.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police interviewed a child at the Child Advocacy Center on July 29.
The child stated that a couple of months ago, she was playing in her friend's room when she saw her friend's relative, identified as Vicory, getting dressed in his room across the hall.
The child said that Vicory had reportedly left the door open and was changing his pants and underwear. The child said that she saw his private parts. She then stated that Vicory noticed that she had seen him changing and reportedly smiled at her "kind of weird."
Vicory then reportedly sent the girl a text on her phone saying, "it's okay to be shy."
After this incident, the child said that Vicory would show her his genitals on multiple occasions. Vicory reportedly exposed himself to the child in the living room and in the hallway of his residence. Vicory would reportedly give the child a note and then show her his genitals.
The child said that these incidents would make her feel nervous and awkward.
Vicory was previously convicted of showing his genitals to another child, a felony offense, back in 2016. The offense occurred in 2012 and he was sentenced in 2016.
Man cited for theft for taking change from Riviera fountain and more police reports from July 4-11
Trespassing, underage drinking
07/04/21 1:12 a.m.: While on patrol, officers observed climbing under a gate in the 100 block of Center St. The officers issued a 17 year old male, Palos Park, IL, citations for trespassing and underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
Altering an ID card
07/04/21 1:58 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad St. at Geneva St. The driver, 20 from Lake Geneva, was issued citations for violation of absolute sobriety law and for an altered ID card. She was later released to a responsible party.
Underage drinking, second offense
07/04/21 2:25 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of East St. at W. Main St. One of the passengers, 20 from Williams Bay, was issued a citation for underage possession/consumption of alcohol – second offense.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
07/04/21 5:36 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St. at W. Main St. The driver, 19 from Barrington, IL, was issued citations for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle – driver, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense and illegal use of radio. His passenger, 18 from Barrington, was issued a citation for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle – passenger, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense.
Intoxicated subject at beach
07/04/21 8:13 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Riviera beach for a report of possibly intoxicated subjects. Officers issued a 17-yer-old from Elgin, IL, citations for obstructing an officer, underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense and disorderly conduct. Officers also issued an 18-year-from Elgin, IL, citations for underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Citation for taking change from Riviera fountain
7/05/21 1:03 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Riviera for a subject taking change from the fountain. The officers located the suspect, a 55-year-old from Lake Geneva, and issued him a citation for theft.
Littering and having open intoxicant
7/05/21 1:28 a.m.: An officer observed a subject walking with an open beer and throwing the beer on the ground on Broad St South of Geneva St. A 24-year-old from Mundelin, Illinois, was issued citations for littering and alcohol-open beverage in public.
Operating under the influence
7/05/21 3:56 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at Dodge Street. The driver, 28-year-old, Ricardo Nova Ayala, Woodstock, Illinois, was issued citations for operating while under the influence, operate motor vehicle without insurance, obstructed license plates and vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
Underage drinking
7/05/21 10:40 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Water Street east of Center Street. The driver, 19 from Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for possess open intoxicants in vehicle. The passenger, 18 from Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking-possess-17-20, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Loitering complaint
7/06/21 2:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 500 block of Madison Street for a loitering complaint. A 20-year- from old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was issued a citation for direct sellers-permit required.
Theft
7/08/21 3:00 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a theft complaint. The officer issued 28 year old Anthony Michael Erickson, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for theft.
Threatening customers
7/08/21 10:24 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a report of a disorderly female that was screaming and threatening customers. The officers took the woman, 19, who was homeless into custody. Charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. The woman was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on these charges.
Truck lost half its load
7/09/21 8:10 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a report of a rocks in the roadway. The officer issued the driver of a truck that had lost nearly half its load, a 63-year-old from Lake Geneva, a citation for failure to properly construct and load vehicle.
4th offense OWI
7/10/21 6:37 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St. at W. Main St. The driver, 38 year old Arika Nacole Bublavy, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – 4th offense, operating while revoked – 4th offense and an IID violation. She was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on those offenses.
Resisting an officer
7/11/21 2:10 a.m.: While on foot patrol, officers were informed of a possible altercation occurring in the Cook St. parking lot. Upon making contact, officers took 24 year old Omar A. Bello, Sharon, into custody. Charges was referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for resisting/obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of THC. He was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on the above listed charges as well as a probation and parole hold.
Operating under the influence
7/11/21 10:37 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer was flagged down and informed of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Williams St. The officer made contact with the occupant, 33 year old Joshua James Smejkal, Lake Geneva, and issued him a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense. He was later released to a responsible party.