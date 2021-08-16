Registered sex offender in Bloomfield charged again with exposing himself multiple times to child

BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.

Adam J. Vicory, 32, of W1253 Pell Lake Road, Bloomfield, is charged with exposing genitals, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police interviewed a child at the Child Advocacy Center on July 29.

The child stated that a couple of months ago, she was playing in her friend's room when she saw her friend's relative, identified as Vicory, getting dressed in his room across the hall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The child said that Vicory had reportedly left the door open and was changing his pants and underwear. The child said that she saw his private parts. She then stated that Vicory noticed that she had seen him changing and reportedly smiled at her "kind of weird."

Vicory then reportedly sent the girl a text on her phone saying, "it's okay to be shy."

After this incident, the child said that Vicory would show her his genitals on multiple occasions. Vicory reportedly exposed himself to the child in the living room and in the hallway of his residence. Vicory would reportedly give the child a note and then show her his genitals.