Reported meth dealer living near Woods School arrested

LAKE GENEVA — Undercover police arrested a woman for selling meth out of her home near Woods School.

Christine Reins, 36, of W3642 Highway 50,is being charged with delivery of methamphetamine, deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school and four counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police, equipped with an audio/video recording device, performed a controlled purchase of methamphetamine where officers monitored the prearranged drug deal that reportedly took place at Reins' residence, which is less than 1,000 feet away from Woods School.

The undercover officer was given $120 of pre-recorded U.S. currency to purchase meth from Reins on Dec. 31.

Reins had been previously released from custody on bond in November for manufacturing/delivering amphetamine. The bond restricts Reins from possessing illegal drugs and committing any new crimes.