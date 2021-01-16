Reported meth dealer living near Woods School arrested

Police, equipped with an audio/video recording device, performed a controlled purchase of methamphetamine where officers monitored the prearranged drug deal that reportedly took place at Reins' residence, which is less than 1,000 feet away from Woods School.
The undercover officer was given $120 of pre-recorded U.S. currency to purchase meth from Reins on Dec. 31.
Reins had been previously released from custody on bond in November for manufacturing/delivering amphetamine. The bond restricts Reins from possessing illegal drugs and committing any new crimes.
During Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent visit to a Racine County tavern, he drank beer, flashed white power signs while posing for photos, and was serenaded with the Proud Boys anthem, according to documents filed by prosecutors Wednesday.
Leroy G. Schueler, 59, was arrested and faces an eighth offense drunken driving charge and tickets for failing to keep a vehicle under control and open intoxicants in the vehicle, according to a release from Sheriff Roger Brandner.
Calling it one of the most heartbreaking scenes and situations he has seen in his career, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for a $2.5 million bond for a 24-year-old man alleged to have killed his father and stepmother with a machete as they tried to prevent him from sexually assaulting a young relative on Wednesday.
A 30-year-old Jefferson woman was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of breaking into the houses of people attending funerals and the homes of coworkers when she was a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.