Roof contractor charged with theft for not completing job; reportedly spent money at strip clubs and put name on race car

LAKE GENEVA — A Lake Geneva contractor is charged with theft after reportedly taking clients’ money and not completing the job.
Shannon W. Bullis, 43, of the 610 block of Water Street, the owner of Bullseye General Contracting, is being charged with three counts of theft from a business setting over $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to investigate contractor fraud after a costumer wrote a $13,500 check to Bullis’ business to repair his roof in October of 2016. According to the costumer, the check was cashed but no work was done on his roof. In March of 2017, the client tried calling Bullis’s business, but was informed that the company had closed and moved to Florida and Nebraska.
The client tried contacting Bullis again in August of 2017 to request a refund or request work to be started on their roof, but never heard back from Bullis.
Another client had signed a contract with Bullis in March of 2016 for roof repair. The client paid $2,000 to Bullis’ business and issued a check for $7,926. The money was deposited by Bullis’s business but the roofing job was never completed. The client tried to contact Bullis numerous times but did not receive a response.
Similar scenarios happened to two other clients in the same year.
Bullis allegedly used the money from his clients for personal used such as putting his name on a racecar for $4,000 and spending $1,000 at strip clubs.
Habitual truancy
Nov. 30
12:41 p.m.: The Police School Liaison Officer at Badger Middle School issued a 13-year-old male student a citation for habitual truancy.
1 a.m. fight on Main Street
Dec. 5
1:51 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W Main Street for a fight. 21-year-old Carlos A. Alfaro Pedraza, of Genoa City, was issued a citation for simple battery. 28-year-old Brandon C. Burzawa, of Antioch, Illinois, was also issued a citation for simple battery.
Failure to notify police of hit and run
Dec. 5
5:23 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Hwy 50 at Hwy 12 for an accident, hit and run. Through further investigation, 49-year-old David A. Comein, of Spring Grove, Illinois, was issued citations for unsafe lane deviation, failure of operator to notify police of accident and hit and run.
OWI
Dec. 6
2:38 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at Geneva Street. The driver, 26-year-old Steven Matthew Forrest, of Genoa City, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was later released.
Retail theft
Nov. 25
8:20 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a theft complaint. 19 year old, Bryce K. Casper, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Nov. 27
5:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Maxwell Street for a report of a vehicles versus pedestrian accident. The officer issued 58-year-old Evelyn Dawn Walker, of Delavan, a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. The pedestrians were not seriously injured.
Underage drinking and allowing person underage on license premise
Nov. 22
1:39 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a subject at Thumbs Up tavern, 260 Broad St., for a female who was intoxicated. 19-year-old Ava R. Permanian, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for underage drinking on a license premises.
Traffic crash, driver cited for operating without registration/insurance
Nov. 22
11:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lakeview Drive for a traffic crash. One of the drivers, 22-year-old Dyan Delores Tucker, of Racine, was issued citations for non-registration of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Operating under the influence
Nov. 21
12:31 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at N Wells Street. The driver, 25-year-old David J. Stout, of Twin Lakes, was issued citations for operating while under the influence and operation without required head lamps lighted.
Failure to wear seat belt/possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 18
3:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive South of Campbell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Luis Javier Rivera Rivera, of Lake Geneva, was issued citations for vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking/possession of THC
Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street for a disorderly subject. 19-year old Sophia E. McGhee, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Reckless driving/endangering safety
Nov. 11
3:54 p.m.: An officer received a complaint of a reckless driver that occurred in the area of Wells Street at Lake Geneva Boulevard. A traffic stop was performed and the driver, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Yepiz, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for reckless driving – endangering safety.
11 citations for no licensed operator on premise
Sept. 1-11
An officer issued 52-year-old Nicolo Cimino, of Spring Grove, IL, 11 citations for not having a licensed bartender on premise at Mama Cimino's, 131 N Wells St.
