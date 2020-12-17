 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roof contractor charged with theft for not completing job; reportedly spent money at strip clubs and put name on race car
alert top story

Roof contractor charged with theft for not completing job; reportedly spent money at strip clubs and put name on race car

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GENEVA — A Lake Geneva contractor is charged with theft after reportedly taking clients’ money and not completing the job.

Shannon W. Bullis, 43, of the 610 block of Water Street, the owner of Bullseye General Contracting, is being charged with three counts of theft from a business setting over $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to investigate contractor fraud after a costumer wrote a $13,500 check to Bullis’ business to repair his roof in October of 2016. According to the costumer, the check was cashed but no work was done on his roof. In March of 2017, the client tried calling Bullis’s business, but was informed that the company had closed and moved to Florida and Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The client tried contacting Bullis again in August of 2017 to request a refund or request work to be started on their roof, but never heard back from Bullis.

Another client had signed a contract with Bullis in March of 2016 for roof repair. The client paid $2,000 to Bullis’ business and issued a check for $7,926. The money was deposited by Bullis’s business but the roofing job was never completed. The client tried to contact Bullis numerous times but did not receive a response.

Similar scenarios happened to two other clients in the same year.

Bullis allegedly used the money from his clients for personal used such as putting his name on a racecar for $4,000 and spending $1,000 at strip clubs.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics