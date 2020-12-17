Roof contractor charged with theft for not completing job; reportedly spent money at strip clubs and put name on race car

LAKE GENEVA — A Lake Geneva contractor is charged with theft after reportedly taking clients’ money and not completing the job.

Shannon W. Bullis, 43, of the 610 block of Water Street, the owner of Bullseye General Contracting, is being charged with three counts of theft from a business setting over $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to investigate contractor fraud after a costumer wrote a $13,500 check to Bullis’ business to repair his roof in October of 2016. According to the costumer, the check was cashed but no work was done on his roof. In March of 2017, the client tried calling Bullis’s business, but was informed that the company had closed and moved to Florida and Nebraska.

The client tried contacting Bullis again in August of 2017 to request a refund or request work to be started on their roof, but never heard back from Bullis.

Another client had signed a contract with Bullis in March of 2016 for roof repair. The client paid $2,000 to Bullis’ business and issued a check for $7,926. The money was deposited by Bullis’s business but the roofing job was never completed. The client tried to contact Bullis numerous times but did not receive a response.