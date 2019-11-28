Theft case moves forward against Kenosha County leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The complaint states that Esposito can be seen on video loading the containers, along with other building materials, in his truck before driving out of the materials yard at the store on Nov. 2.

According to the complaint, Esposito paid for some of the items in the truck, but did not have a receipt for the roof coating. He told police he believed he had paid for the materials.

Retail theft becomes a felony if the value of the items allegedly taken is greater than $500.

The night of the alleged theft, Esposito was arrested and booked at Kenosha County Jail, then released without bond at the request of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth to await a summons if charges were filed.

After his hearing Nov. 22, Esposito did not take questions from the media. Cicchini said he was waiting for the state to turn over evidence in the case, including store video, before commenting on the case.

Esposito will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 18. A prosecutor from the Walworth County District Attorney’s office is handling the prosecution to avoid any conflict of interest.